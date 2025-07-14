Zoom recognized as a leader in Unified-Communications-As-A-Service platforms by leading global research firm

The report declares Zoom as a leader with above-average customer feedback among UCaaS platforms

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced its recognition as a “leader” with above-average customer feedback among UCaaS platforms by Forrester, a leading global research and continuous guidance firm, in The Forrester Wave( ): Unified-Communications-As-A-Service Platforms, Q3 2025 report.

Platform capabilities

The Forrester report states: “Zoom’s strengths come from its meetings experience, work persistence, and reliability. In meetings, Zoom has a well-integrated (and useful) AI companion and flexible video layout support. Work persistence is enhanced through tightly coupled docs collaboration and no-code employee-accessible workflow automation. Zoom supports local backup not just for phone systems but also for video meetings and even messaging support. Zoom offers a credit-backed 99.999% uptime SLA for its phone system.”

Zoom received the highest scores possible in the following criteria: meeting experience, chat intelligence, chat automation, collaboration organization and unification, vertical and department features, meeting hardware support, hybrid support and resiliency, phone hardware support and services, CCaaS, AI assistant, platform experience, security and data protection, and scale and geography.

A strategic vision for the future

The Forrester report notes: “Zoom’s strategy is to refocus collaboration on meaningful connection, and it is innovating aggressively to enable this. While AI-enabled communication is not unique, Zoom has invested carefully in making the meetings experience better, for example, by connecting AI notetaking to work automation. Zoom has also focused on creating new collaborative surfaces (docs), increasing the persistence of work.”

Zoom received the highest scores possible in the following criteria within the strategy category: vision, innovation, and supporting services and offerings.

Zoom receives above-average customer feedback

According to the report, in addition to being named a leader, Zoom received above-average customer feedback, with customers reporting “using the whole Zoom suite to great success, allowing them to modernize processes and collaboration styles.”

Read the full report here . To learn more about Zoom Workplace, visit the Zoom website .

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here .

