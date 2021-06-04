Zoom รายงานผลประกอบการทางการเงินสำหรับไตรมาสแรกของปีงบประมาณ 2022

Three Months Ended April 30,

2021 2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income $ 227,531 $ 27,075

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Stock-based compensation expense 98,969 28,777

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 37,766 16,287

Charitable donation of common stock — 1,000

Provision for accounts receivable allowances 4,055 3,868

Depreciation and amortization 10,663 5,339

Non-cash operating lease cost 4,274 2,248

Other 5,866 (1,421 )

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable (75,665 ) (142,501 )

Prepaid expenses and other assets (29,975 ) (49,080 )

Deferred contract acquisition costs (47,813 ) (124,854 )

Accounts payable 1,592 1,756

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 88,656 167,322

Deferred revenue 210,896 322,862

Operating lease liabilities, net (3,513 ) 287

Net cash provided by operating activities 533,302 258,965

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of marketable securities (1,425,451 ) (207,546 )

Maturities of marketable securities 291,047 137,014

Sales of marketable securities — 26,613

Purchases of property and equipment (79,074 ) (7,272 )

Purchase of equity investment — (8,000 )

Purchase of convertible promissory note (6,500 ) (5,000 )

Purchase of intangible assets — (162 )

Other — 1,319

Net cash used in investing activities (1,219,978 ) (63,034 )

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from employee equity transactions (remitted) to be remitted to employees and tax authorities, net (9,984 ) 218,540

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,368 9,586

Other 337 —

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (6,279 ) 228,126

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (692,955 ) 424,057

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 2,293,116 334,082