Yogyakarta’s BNN cracked 20 drug cases in 2019

Yogyakarta (ANTARA) – The National Narcotics Agency (BNN)-Yogyakarta Office confirmed it had arrested 25 suspected drug dealers and couriers and seized 6.2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 774.84 grams of marijuana in several drug raid operations during 2019.

“From January to December this year, BNN investigators successfully uncovered 20 drug cases and are still handling six other drug cases,” Head of the BNN-Yogyakarta Office Triwarno Atmojo told journalists here on Friday.

The biggest drug case handled by the BNN investigators was related to the confiscation of 5,505 grams of crystal meth at the Adisutjipto International Airport on Sept 29 owing to sound collaboration between those from the BNN and airport’s aviation security.

Four suspected couriers were arrested during the airport’s drug raid operation, he noted, adding that a total of 5,465 grams of the seized crystal meth was destroyed in October, while the remaining 426.80 grams were disposed off on Friday (Dec 27).

In their endeavor to curtail the number of illicit drug cases in Yogyakarta Province, Atmojo stated that the BNN had bolstered cooperation with related agencies, including the customs and excise of the Finance Ministry, and roped in 460 anti-drug volunteers.

The BNN officials have also stepped up public awareness campaigns through media outlets and schools as well as promoted the development of drug-free villages and engagement of both governmental and non-governmental agencies in Yogyakarta, he stated.

Indonesia remains under grave threat from drug dealers, as several individuals from its working-age population have been embroiled in a vicious circle.

According to the National Narcotics Agency’s (BNN’s) report, some 50 drug use-related deaths occur in Indonesia. However, their deaths have failed to deter other drug users in the country from consuming these banned substances.

Users of crystal methamphetamine, narcotics, marijuana, and other addictive drugs transcend communities and socio-economic and cultural backgrounds.

Hence, Indonesia is perceived by both domestic and transnational drug dealers as a potential market due to its huge population and millions of drug users. Drug trade in the country is estimated to reach nearly Rp66 trillion.

Due to the ongoing serious threats posed by these drug lords, on December 5, 2019, BNN Chief Commissioner General Heru Winarko discussed drug-related issues encompassing Indonesia’s war on drugs, including the need to execute death row convicts, with top security minister Mahfud MD.

“Capital punishment is part of the laws that should be implemented,” Winarko told journalists following his meeting with the coordinating minister for political, legal, and security affairs.

Several death row prisoners have yet to be executed for drug-related offences. Apart from this issue, he also deliberated on several other matters, including drugs in prison.

He opined that the easiest strategy to deal with incidents of drugs in prison was to stall communication networks inside penitentiaries to halt drug transactions.

Source: Antara News