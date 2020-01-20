Yogyakarta to soon operate mobile “Gender Corner”

This mobile ‘Gender Corner’ aims to provide everything related to gender knowledge through communication, information, as well as education.

Yogyakarta (ANTARA) – The Local Agency of Women Empowerment and Children Protection (DPMPPA) of Yogyakarta City will soon operate its “Gender Corner,” according to Edy Muhammad, the DPMPPA head.

“This mobile ‘Gender Corner’ aims to provide everything pertaining to gender knowledge through communication, information, as well as education,” Muhammad remarked here, Monday.

A purple-colored van offering some supporting facilities will be operated and is expected to follow its village-to-village visit schedule, accessible to people across the Yogyakarta city region.

The offered facilities comprise a gender-related library and consultation session with a psychologist, including the facility to file a complaint on any domestic abuse case since “Gender Corner” is also ready to reach out to more victims on this matter.

DPMPPA of Yogyakarta City provides another service to handle domestic abuse, termed “SIKAP,” the abbreviation for information system of complaint for violence against women and children that can be accessed through the Jogja Smart Service on mobile phones.

“Moreover, we have Satgas Sigrak (the ‘task force’ to handle such violence) across this local region,” Muhammad noted.

According to data furnished by DPMPPA of the City of Yogyakarta, hundreds of domestic abuse cases occur every year, yet the figure has reduced, from 691 in 2013, sequentially dropping 642, 626, 544, 254, 193, and 156 through the years until the third quarter of 2019.

Source: Antara News