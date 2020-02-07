YLKI calls for police investigation on spiraling prices of masks

In connection with this matter, the YLKI has urged the KPPU to investigate the case of soaring price since it allegedly indicates excessive profit taking by some businessmen or distributors

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Indonesian Consumers Foundation (YLKI) has urged the Police and Business Competition Supervisory Commission (KPPU) to probe the rising prices of masks in the market after the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The prices of masks — both N95 and regular — in the market had increased hundreds of percent, and the YLKI had received several complaints from some concerned consumers, YLKI Chairman Tulus Abadi stated here on Thursday.

Abadi believes that industrial and commercial actions to derive excessive profits by exploiting consumers in the midst of a difficult time is immoral.

“In connection with this matter, the YLKI has urged the KPPU to investigate the case of soaring price since it allegedly indicates excessive profit taking by some businessmen or distributors,” he remarked.

Profit taking surpassing the margin is prohibited in accordance with Law No. 5 of 1999 on Prohibition of Monopolistic Practices and Unfair Business Competition.

The YLKI has also urged the police to investigate some distributors that allegedly hoarded masks in order to derive profits unfairly. The hoarding will disrupt the distribution of masks in the market and result in the soaring price of masks.

However, the YLKI has also suggested consumers to purchase masks in reasonable numbers to avert further distortion of the market.

Source: ANTARA News