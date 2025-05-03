Yacht Catches Fire in Sattahip Waters, Prompting Emergency Response



Sattahip: A yacht caught fire in Ao Ban Amphoe, Na Chom Thian Subdistrict, Sattahip District, Chonburi Province. It took officers almost 1 hour to bring the fire under control.





According to Thai News Agency, the yacht Kemi, registration number 500053626, 60 gross tons, and classified as a special seagoing vessel, was carrying 23 passengers when it was anchored in the area. The fire broke out in the engine room and quickly spread to the cabin and control room. Disaster prevention and relief officers from Na Chom Thian Subdistrict, aided by private sectors, deployed fire boats, speedboats, and jet skis. The coordinated effort to contain the blaze took almost an hour, and the extent of the damage is still being assessed.





Mr. Chitchanok Naknoi, the owner of the yacht, recounted that he noticed the smell of burning wires while sitting at the back of the boat. Observing smoke emanating from the engine room, he attempted to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher, but his efforts were unsuccessful. It is believed that an electrical short circuit may have caused the fire.

