Wow! Ordination Ceremony of Businessman’s Son Sees Over 200 Lottery Tickets Given as Alms



Ang Thong: An extraordinary ordination ceremony took place in Ang Thong, where the son of a well-known businessman was ordained. During the event, more than 200 lottery tickets were distributed as alms, capturing the attention of locals and attendees alike.





According to Thai News Agency, the ceremony was part of a tradition that included a unique ritual of asking forgiveness from the bee queen and summoning the spirit of a bee hunter before proceeding with the honey slicing ceremony, which traditionally occurs in the fifth month. This aspect of the ceremony highlights the cultural significance and the deep-rooted traditions observed by the community.





Adding to the local festivities was the presence of a culinary specialty, the traditional shrimp-topped coconut pancakes. Known as the only ones of their kind in Ang Thong, these pancakes have been a local legend of culinary delight for over 40 years. Their inclusion in the ceremony further emphasized the rich cultural heritage and the commitment to preserving traditional practices in the region.

