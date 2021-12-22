Published by

The Street

By PR Newswire – WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) recommends primary two-dose vaccination series of NVX-CoV2373 in persons aged 18 and older – SAGE recommends additional third dose of NVX-CoV2373 administered to immunocompromised persons – Recommendation follows grant of WHO Emergency Use Listing for Novavax’ vaccine GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that the World Health Organ…

