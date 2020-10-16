World Food Day calls for solidarity, more resilient, robust systems

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The 2020 World Food Day calls for more resilient and robust agri-food systems and for global solidarity since the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the fragility of systems, threatening to drive millions more worldwide into hunger.

Themed, “Grow, nourish, sustain. Together. Our actions are our future,” the commemoration of World Food Day this year highlights the need for resilience and robustness in the agri-food system, as well as solidarity, which are vital for recovery from the crisis and for building back better, the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) noted in a statement received here, Friday.

It drew attention to the fact that even before the pandemic, over two billion people did not have regular access to sufficient safe, nutritious food, and nearly 132 million individuals may perhaps go hungry in 2020 owing to the economic recession triggered by the pandemic.

“Although the world now produces more than enough food to feed everyone, the agri-food systems are out of balance,” the FAO pointed out.

The FAO noted that hunger and obesity being at the opposite end of the spectrum, environmental degradation, food loss and wastage, and lack of security for food chain workers were among some of the issues underlining such imbalance.

“More than ever, we need innovative solutions and strong partnerships. Everyone has a role to play in ensuring nutritious food is available for all – from governments and private businesses to individuals,” the FAO Representative in Indonesia stated.

Furthermore, the 2020 World Food Day presents an opportunity to express gratitude to farmers and workers across the food supply chain, whom the organization referred to as the Food Heroes, who regardless of the circumstances, continue to provide food to their communities and even beyond.

“Our Food Heroes continue to work and adjust to the new changing environment, thereby showing their inherent resilience and importance to keep our food value chains alive,” the FAO noted.

The Organization’s office in Indonesia has organized a series of virtual events themed “Food Heroes Festival” in October to celebrate World Food Day.

Source: Antara News