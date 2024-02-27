World-class writers donate more than 1,200 book collections to Khon Kaen University.

Bangkok: Khon Kaen University welcomes Dr. Dawn Fairley Rooney, a world-renowned writer. and is an expert in the history of Asian art and culture. He has written books about the art and culture of Southeast Asia, especially Thailand and Cambodia. Came to give books to Khon Kaen University for students and the general public to study.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Chanchai Panthongwiriyakul, President of Khon Kaen University, said that the university library A dedicated bookshelf of Dr. Dawn Fairley Rooney has been arranged for students and those interested in the history of the Southeast region, especially Thailand and Cambodia, to research knowledge in the history of art and culture. The giving of books today also creates a network of cooperation with academics. And on behalf of Khon Kaen University, we would like to thank you for giving more than 1,200 books that are a family collection and written by yourself, which is a university. The only one in Thailand that gets this opportunity

In addition to the book delivery

ceremony, The Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences also organized a seminar on ‘Arts and Culture in Southeast Asia and Dawn Rooney’s Collection’ to talk about research experiences. Data collection Writing a book about Southeast Asia and applying information from Dr. Dawn Fairley Rooney’s book

Source: Thai News Agency