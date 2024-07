Construction started on the Quang Tri airport project, which has an initial outlay of 5.8 trillion VND (227 million USD), in Gio Linh district on July 6 by the People’s Committee of the central province of Quang Tri and a joint venture between T and T Group and CIENCO 4. The project, approved by the Prime Minister under the public-private partnership model, is located in the communes of Gio Quang, Gio Hai, and Gio Mai in Gio Linh district, covering an area of 265 ha.

Source: Vietnam News Agency