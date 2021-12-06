Joins from United Nations to lead growing carbon team

Elena Belletti, Head of Carbon Research, Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk business

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk business (Nasdaq:VRSK), has appointed Elena Belletti as Head of Carbon Research within the company’s Energy Transition Practice.

Based in Madrid, Elena joins from the United Nations (UN) Headquarters, where she had worked since 2015, most recently as an economist in the office for financing sustainable development. At the UN, Elena was the focal point on taxation and climate, advising senior government officials from low-income countries on the development of policies that generate revenues while protecting the environment. She also focused on carbon pricing and on the role of taxation in attaining environmentally-related sustainable development goals (SDGs). Prior to the UN, she was an economist for Palantir Economic Solutions and an advisor at Eni.

Head of Carbon is a newly expanded role at Wood Mackenzie, a trusted source of commercial intelligence for the world’s natural resources sector. Elena will lead a team of five, responding to clients’ demands for tools and intelligence to help them through the energy transition. This includes the assessment and mitigation of their carbon emissions and an understanding of the fast-changing landscape around carbon mechanisms.

Jonny Sultoon, Head of Markets & Transitions, Energy Transition at Wood Mackenzie said: “Carbon and wider greenhouse gas emissions are a strategic focus for a growing number of clients in all industries. Elena’s appointment is particularly timely post-COP26, as governments have renewed or announced pledges to reduce both carbon and methane emissions to mitigate climate change, and industry and government will have to work collaboratively to align with these national commitments. Elena brings a cross-cutting understanding of the issues and governmental dynamics as well as stakeholder management experience. She is ideally suited to lead our carbon team.”

Elena Belletti added: “It is an exciting time to join Wood Mackenzie’s growing Energy Transition Practice. There is increasing demand from clients for data and support on all aspects of carbon, from emissions, price markets and mechanisms and voluntary markets to nature-based solutions, mechanical carbon removal and more. I look forward to working with such a talented team as we help clients achieve a fair energy transition.”

Read Elena Belletti’s thoughts on Carbon markets’ COP26 breakthrough in the latest edition of The Edge – weekly insight from Wood Mackenzie’s Chairman and Chief Analyst Simon Flowers on the natural resources industry’s biggest stories.

