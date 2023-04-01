Women have important role in corruption prevention: Minister

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Women have a crucial role in preventing acts of corruption, Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Minister Bintang Puspayoga stated.”Women can have a significant role in preventing corruption. For example, as a wife, women can have a positive influence on their spouse, so they would stay away from corruption,” the minister noted in a statement received here on Friday. The minister remarked that the situation of women, as a vulnerable group, had grown ever more concerning, as corruption had grown increasingly prevalent. It compromises different dimensions of women’ lives, thereby making them unable to fulfill their basic rights, she added. “Corruption is like, putting women, who are already vulnerable, in an even more vulnerable position. This needs to be our common cause for concern, considering that not only do women make up half of the total population of Indonesia but they also have great potential (which can be tapped into) in order to achieve national development,” the minister remarked. ccording to Puspayoga, women were often made the scapegoat in some corruption cases, as they were considered to be the reason for their husbands committing such acts. “Women are often considered as the party that lead men to commit corruption, (as in) wife’s demands is the reason for the husband to do corruption,” she elaborated. baca-jugaRelated news: Women play vital role in enhancing anti-corruption culture: minister The minister stated that efforts to prevent corruption should be pursued by all sectors from the smallest scope, such as the family and public, to lower the rate of crimes against women, be it direct or indirect, which stem from corruption practices. Puspayoga lauded the initiative titled “I Am Indonesian Women Against Corruption” (SPAK) for consistently pushing for the fulfillment of Indonesian women’s rights through several activities to promote anti-corruption practices, such as by educating the general public. “Hence, eventually, we not only managed to create an accountable, clean government bureaucracy free from corruption, but we also push women towards an inclusive life of higher quality and gender equality, for the sake of women’s empowerment and advancement of Indonesia,” the minister concluded. baca-jugaRelated news: Women expected to help government eradicate corruption Related news: Malaysia encourages APEC women’s empowerment to combat corruption

Source: Antara News Agency (ANA)