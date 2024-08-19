“Wisut” reveals that the selection of the new Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives will be done in conjunction with the establishment of the Cabinet.



“Wisut” reveals that the selection of a new deputy speaker of the House of Representatives is being done at the same time as the cabinet is being set up. He said that the government whip is aware of the fact that “Phradon” has been sent to compete as a candidate. He pointed out that “Thaksin” wearing a white uniform is not wrong. He cited “Thongthong”‘s explanation.

Mr. Wisut Chainarun, Chairman of the Coordinating Committee (Whip) of the coalition government, along with Mr. Chusak Sirinil, MP for the Pheu Thai Party, gave an interview before the government whip meeting.

Mr. Wisut mentioned about the selection of the first Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives to replace the vacant position that currently there is a situation related to the acceleration of the new cabinet for the legislative position, which political parties must allocate according to the same quota. Therefore, there was a discussion that both matters should be done simultaneously. Previously, the selection of the Deputy Speaker w

as considered first. Although the legislative and executive branches are separated, they must be divided according to the proportion of political parties. Therefore, we think that it would be better to do them simultaneously.

As for whether the position will affect the cabinet quota, Mr. Chusak said that it is a matter for the working group to discuss. As for whether there will be a chair swap, he does not know yet because the working group will have to think about the cabinet quota, including the position in the legislative branch of the House of Representatives, what should be like, what is appropriate. What I said did not mean rejecting anyone, but speaking within the principles and what the elders thought. I do not want it to be two-step, so let’s do it together so that it can be finished. However, I have already been informed about the submission of the name of Mr. Phradon Prisananantakul, MP for Ang Thong, Bhumjaithai Party, as a candidate for the position of 1st Deputy Speaker of the House of Represen

tatives, which must be considered.

For the criticism of the white uniform worn by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, whether he can wear it or not, Mr. Chusak said that Special Professor Thongthong Juntrangsu, advisor to the Prime Minister, has already given an interview, and Special Professor Thongthong is accurate in the rules and regulations of this matter. When he looked at it, he said there was no problem.

Source: Thai News Agency