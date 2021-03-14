Wisma Atlet Hospital treats 3.110 COVID-19 inpatients as of March 14

Jakarta The Wisma Atlet Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, treated 3,110 inpatients who were confirmed positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday at 8 a.m. local time.

“The figure declined by 110 people,” said Head of Information for the Joint Regional Defense Command (Kogabwilhan) I Colonel Marine Aris Mudian here on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

He explained that the total number of patients under treatment on Saturday was 3,220. The patients who had recovered from the infection were allowed to return home.

He said that the COVID-19 patients who developed mild symptoms were treated in towers 4, 5, 6 and 7. Meanwhile, the total number of beds in the four towers is 5,994, so that the number of empty beds is 2,884.

Overall, the Wisma Atlet Emergency Hospital has registered 73,098 patients from March 23, 2020 to March 14, 2021. Of the total, 69,988 were discharged, 69,191 recovered, 70 were referred to other hospitals and 87 died.

Meanwhile, Pademangan Atlet Emergency Hospital treated 5,259 patients as of Thursday morning. The figure increased by 125 compared to 5,133 on Saturday. The patients were treated in towers 8, 9 and 10.

Source: Antara News