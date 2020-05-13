Wisma Atlet hospital discharges 1,180 patients recovered from COVID-19

Jakarta Some 1,180 patients, who recovered from COVID-19 infection since March 23, 2020, were discharged from the Wisma Atlet Emergency Hospital in Kemayoran.

A total of 1,180 patients had recovered from COVID-19 infection during the period from March 23 to May 13, 2020, Yudo Margono, head of the Wisma Atlet Hospital, concurrently commander of the Joint Regional Defense Command (Pangkogabwilhan) I, stated here on Wednesday,

“Since March 23, 2020, a total of 2,874 patients had registered, while 1,180 patients recovered,” he remarked.

Some 97 patients had to be referred to other hospitals, while three patients succumbed to the disease.

The hospital is currently offering treatment to 810 inpatients comprising 522 men and 288 women.

Of the total, 724 patients had tested positive for COVID-19, 14 are patients under surveillance (PDP), and 74 are patients were under monitoring (ODP).

A total of 52 COVID-19 patients at the Galang Island Emergency Hospital in Batam, Riau Islands Province, were declared cured and allowed to return home.

The Galang Island hospital currently only has 11 inpatients comprising a woman and 10 men. Of the 11 inpatients, eight were categorized as PDP and three as ODP.

In the meantime, data of the COVID-19 Task Force indicated that the number of patients recovering from COVID-19 had risen by 182, thereby bringing the total to 3,063 nationally as of Tuesday afternoon.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia had reached 14,749, spreading across the country’s 34 provinces.

The number of confirmed cases increased by 484, according to Achmad Yurianto, the government’s spokesman for COVID-19 response.

“The number of recoveries had surged by 182 to reach 3,063, and the death toll rose by 16 to touch 1,007,” he added.

Source: Antara News