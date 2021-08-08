Wings Air serves Timika-Asmat-Merauke flights from Aug 10

Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) – Wings Air, a subsidiary of Lion Air Group, has planned to launch its maiden flight for the Timika-Asmat-Merauke route on August 10, 2021, Asmat District Head Elisa Kambu said here on Sunday.

To this end, the Ewer Airport operator in Asmat District, Papua Province, has operated a 1,650-meter-long runway, and provided various supporting facilities needed by airlines, including Wings Air, he said.

The airport’s runway can now be used for take-off and landing by not only small airplanes but also by ATR 72-600 aircraft as the ones owned by Wings Air, he told ANTARA in a telephonic interview from Jayapura.

Meanwhile, Ewer Airport’s operational unit head, Oto Irianto, said the government allocated Rp103.4 billion to support the construction of several airport’s facilities, including a runway, taxiway, and aprons.

The flight frequency of Ewer Airport, which currently serves Susi Air, Rimbun Air, Asian One, Smart Aviation, and Airfast, is recorded at two or three flights per day, he added.

ANTARA noted that Lion Air Group also serves the Jakarta-Jayapura, Sentani-Dekai, and Sentani-Wamena flight routes through Batik Air and Wings Air.

The Jakarta-Jayapura flights are operated by Batik Air, according to Head of Lion Air group – Jayapura office, Agung Setya Wibowo, in his recent statement.

Wings Air is operating flights on the Sentani-Dekai and Sentani-Wamena routes, he said.

