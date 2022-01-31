‘Why not win the whole thing?’: Sarina Bolden dreams of Philippines ruling AFC Women’s Cup

Philippine Star

Rick Olivares – Philstar.com January 31, 2022 | 8:02pm MANILA, Philippines – Three wins in four matches. After a rousing 4-3 win in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals of the Asian Women’s Cup that gave the Philippines a cherished and coveted slot in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the belief inside the Filipina booters’ locker room is growing. “I think the locker room and everyone is, ‘Hey, we won this game and made history on top of history. Might as well keep going to the top and win this whole tournament,’” bared 25-year old forward Sarina Bolden, who scored the match-winning penalty …

