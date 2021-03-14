WHO pays no attention to new coronavirus N439K: Health Ministry

Jakarta Vaccination spokesperson for the Health Ministry Dr Siti Nadia Tarmizi said the mutation of the new coronavirus N439K, which was first detected in Indonesia in November 2020, has yet to receive special attention from the World Health Organization (WHO).

“This is actually a single mutation. There is only one mutation in this type of variant. This type of variant is not the one that draws special attention from WHO,” she said here on Sunday.

She said that the N439K mutation was found earlier than the B117 variant. However, WHO has only paid special attention to the new coronavirus of B117 from the United Kingdom (UK), B1351 from South Africa, and P1 from Brazil.

The Health Ministry alleged that there are various variants of the coronavirus in Indonesia, such as D614G, B117, and N439K.

She believes that WHO will conduct a wider study of the N439K mutation.

“We don’t know whether this virus is one that deserves special attention or not,” she said.

The new coronavirus variant of N439K is the same as the variant of D614G, a mutation in the virus. According to a recent journal, the new coronavirus variant of N439K could camouflage the production of antibodies, she said..

She said that usually the WHO would make an announcement after conducting studies with experts from various countries, including a study on the level of malignancy of the N439K coronavirus which might aggravate the COVID-19 disease.

“So indeed this virus is a new variant of the corona virus. This variant is in and attached to the ace receptor. This virus is reported to be stronger. But the findings are based on the results of a trial. It means that only one journal has reported the new variant. And we haven’t heard what this virus looks like from the WHO,” she affirmed.

She ensured that the government was always aware of the spread of the coronavirus mutation.

“Mutations are always monitored by the government, as we know that mutations always occur, and that is the character of the virus. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has said that indeed the state must pay attention to the development of these virus mutations,” she said.

Meanwhile, she also continues to urge the public to implement the 5M health protocols by wearing masks, washing hands with soap, maintaining social distance, staying away from crowds, and limiting mobility as an effective way to prevent transmission of the COVID-19 virus, in addition to the 3T protocol by testing, tracing and treatment.

“Then, if we experience symptoms, immediately identify and have ourselves checked. Then the current vaccine is also a way to fight so that we don’t get sick because of exposure to COVID-19,” said Tarmizi.

