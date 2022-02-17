WHO calls for strengthened role as U.S. proposes new pandemic fund

Published by
Reuters

By Kate Lamb and Stanley Widianto JAKARTA (Reuters) – Efforts to strengthen global health security will only succeed if the role of the World Health Organization (WHO) is enhanced, the agency’s head said on Thursday, as its biggest donor, Washington, proposed a new global pandemic prevention fund. Speaking via video link at a G20 meeting of finance leaders, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was responding to the idea of a separate global health fund tasked with delivering emergency funds, vaccines and other medical needs. “It’s clear that at the centre of this architecture, the w…

