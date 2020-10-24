Whirlwind in Bekasi causes destruction to 109 houses

Bekasi, W Java A whirlwind hit at least 109 houses in Kaliabang Tengah in Bekasi City, east of Jakarta, on Friday, according to the Bekasi City Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD).

“By this night, we are still handling the impact of the whirlwind in North Bekasi Sub-district, Bekasi City,” Chief of the Bekasi City BPBD Task Force Karsono stated on Friday.

The whirlwind, which struck at around 1 p.m. local time, affected two houses in RT (community unit) 01, 67 houses in RT 05, seven houses in RT 11, and 33 houses in RT 12.

“Of the 109 houses, 10 houses were totally destroyed,” he stated.

Karsono remarked that the agency will soon gather data on the residents, whose houses were ravaged, to obtain governmental assistance.

“We are coordinating with the Social Office and the Emergency Response Unit (Tagana). Assistance will be extended for work on 10 totally destroyed houses,” he confirmed.

Some residents displaced by the whirlwind are being sheltered in tents set up by the BPBD.

Source: Antara News