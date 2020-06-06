West Sumatra to enter new normal phase from June 8

Padang, W Sumatra West Sumatra will apply a new normal order since June 8 to facilitate resumption of daily work and routine activities, as large-scale social restriction and distancing measures will be lifted on Sunday, the governor stated.

Nonetheless, all community members must consistently practice the government’s healthcare and COVID-19 protocols while working, studying at schools, and conducting religious activities, West Sumatra Governor Irwan Prayitno stated in Padang, the capital of West Sumatra Province, on Saturday.

Speaking at the “halal bihalal,” or post-Idul Fitri gathering, event held by the alumni of Andalas University’s (Unand’s) Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, he emphasized that consistency and discipline in practicing the COVID-19 protocols will be the key to successfully adapting to the new normal.

To this end, he stressed on the need to constantly practice preventive measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, such as by wearing face masks, maintaining recommended physical distancing measure, washing hands with soap, and reducing physical meetings.

Until this time, experts are yet uncertain as to when the COVID-19 pandemic can be brought under control amid the unavailability of this virus vaccine.

“It is impossible for us to enter a new normal life after this novel coronavirus pandemic totally ends,” he stated. On June 2, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had held discussions with eight interfaith leaders representing Islam, Christianity, Catholicism, Hinduism, Buddhism, and Confucianism over the government’s preparations to enforce a new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the meeting held at the Merdeka Palace, President Jokowi sought opinions from the interfaith leaders on imposition of new normal procedures at houses of worship in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the company of Vice President Ma’ruf Amin and State Secretary Pratikno, President Jokowi drew emphasis to the fact that the COVID-19 outbreak was not solely a public health issue but it also had socio-economic repercussions on communities owing to its wide-ranging impacts on other sectors of life.

The Jakarta provincial government extended the enforcement of its large-scale social restrictions but concurrently declared a transitional period. As a result, Friday prayers had resumed at several mosques in the capital city though adhering to stringent COVID-19 protocols.

Coronavirus infections initially emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019.

Since then, COVID-19 has spread to over 215 countries and territories, including Indonesia, with a massive spurt in death toll.

The Indonesian government officially confirmed the country’s first cases on March 2 this year.

