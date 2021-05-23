West Sumatra people stage rally in solidarity with Palestine

Padang, West Sumatra (ANTARA) – Dozens of mass organizations grouped in the West Sumatra Communication Forum Cares for Palestine held a rally to support the Palestinian struggle against the Israeli occupation, here on Sunday.

Departing from the Grand Mosque of West Sumatra, the long march and flashmob were held along the Khatib Sulaiman street to Sudirman Padang Street and officially kicked off by Governor of West Sumatra Mahyeldi.

Mahyeldi in his remarks said the attack of the Israeli army against the Palestinian people was Human Rights (HAM) violation that must be opposed.

“Therefore, we are here today to defend Palestine. It’s the struggle for Palestine’s independence and the struggle for the Palestinian people’s basic rights,” he said.

He urged the Indonesian Government to initiate international support for defending the interests of the Palestinian people in obtaining their rights. “We support the stance of the Indonesian Government to carry out more concrete actions, including by calling on international institutions to impose sanctions on Israel,” he said.

Indonesia and Palestine have a close relationship because Palestine was among the first countries that supported and recognized Indonesia’s independence.

Chairperson of the Indonesian Dai Association (IKADI) for the West Sumatra region, Urwatul Wusqa, during the rally, said that what happened in Palestine and the Al Aqsa Mosque was not only a problem for the Palestinians but also a problem for Muslims.

“We want to promote an understanding in the community, that what happened there, is our concern, too, ‘ he said.

