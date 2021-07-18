West Papua residents urged to maintain peace ahead of Idul Adha

Manokwari, W Papua (ANTARA) – West Papua Governor Dominggus Mandacan has urged all residents to maintain peace and harmony as their Muslim brothers and sisters across the province will celebrate Idul Adha (Day of Sacrifice), which is set to fall on July 20.

The celebrations are taking place in the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced the West Papua Provincial Government to impose the emergency public activity restrictions in Manokwari District and Sorong City, he said.

“I urge all religious communities in West Papua to keep practicing tolerance ahead of the Idul Adha festivity that our Muslim brothers and sisters will celebrate on July 20,” he said.

During the enforcement of the partial lockdown amid growing threats of Delta variant, the Ministry for Religious Affairs has called on Muslim communities in Indonesia to perform the Idul Adha prayers at home.

In his capacity as the chairman of the West Papua chapter of National Democratic Party (Nasdem), Dominggus Mandacan said he has donated 80 cattle to be distributed to 11 districts and cities across the province.

On Saturday, Mandacan symbolically handed over one of the donated cows to the Al Hijrah Borobudur Mosque manager, La Hada, in Manokwari City.

The Nasdem party’s executive board members, legislators, and cadres in West Papua participated in buying the cattle to be donated so as to show their solidarity and care for Muslim communities, he added.

The cattle are donated to several mosques in the districts of Manokwari, Manokwari Selatan, Teluk Wondama, Teluk Bintuni, Kaimana, Fakfak, Sorong, Sorong Selatan, Tambrauw, and Raja Ampat, as well as Sorong City. Early this week, Dominggus Mandacan had announced the commencement of the partial lockdown to help the provincial government cope with a resurgence of infections.

The decision to impose the partial lockdown from July 12 to July 20 was made after considering the recent surge in infections, the conditions in hospitals, and the vaccination rates in Manokwari and Sorong, he said.

The imposition of the partial lockdown is supported by assessment level 4 criteria such as hospital bed occupancy, which has exceeded 65 percent, and a significant spike in COVID-19 cases, he informed.

Vaccination rates in the two areas, which have remained below 50 percent, are also among the parameters considered for the lockdown, Mandacan said, adding that West Papua remains categorized as a red zone, or an area with a very high risk of infection.

People are prohibited from outdoor activities. Essential sectors such as banking, healthcare services, energy and staple food supplies, and export-oriented industries are exempt from the partial lockdown.

Those involved in logistics, food industries, transportation, construction, disaster mitigation, nation’s strategic projects, and provision of basic necessities will be allowed to operate, but in compliance with health protocols, the governor said.

Source: Antara News