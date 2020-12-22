West Papua: Man held for stealing soldier’s handgun

Sorong, W Papua (ANTARA) – The Sorong city police in West Papua arrested a 21-year-old man for stealing an army personnel’s handbag, which contained a handgun along with several bullets and a cellular phone.

Police managed to trace the suspect, identified as Epeng, after he sold the phone to a stolen goods collector named Komar (30), Sorong city police chief, Adjunct Sen.Coms.Ary Nyoto Setiawan, said.

During questioning, Komar told investigators he had obtained the phone from Epeng, Setiawan told ANTARA in Sorong city on Tuesday.

Based on the information Komar provided, police traced the suspect’s whereabouts and nabbed him, he informed.

While making the arrest, police also found eight small packs of marijuana in Epeng’s possession, he added.

Epeng has been charged with violating Article 363 of Emergency Law No.12/1951 on firearm ownership; Article 170 of Criminal Law; and Article 114 Point 1 and 2 of Drug Law No.35/2009. (INE)

Source: Antara News