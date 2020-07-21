Wessanen has acquired Danival, a leading producer of locally sourced organic products with deep roots in South West France.

Wessanen and Hain Celestial have signed and closed an agreement for the purchase of Danival.

Located in the South West of France, Danival is a leading brand in organic products based on fruits and vegetables sourced from France. It has promoted sustainable local development since its creation 30 years ago. Today it employs about 120 local employees.

Danival also contributes to the local economy and supports more than 30 farmers in the area through fair partnerships and by complying with a Commercial Charter of Solidarity. Furthermore, the company has been certified Sustainable Organic Company (BioED®) for its commitment to sustainable development.

Danival’s commitments are a perfect fit with Wessanen’s purpose of “connecting to nature” and further proof of our role as Europe’s first multinational B Corp food business. Danival holds a leading position in French Health Food Stores(HFS) and will be very complimentary to Wessanen’s position in the channel.

Christophe Barnouin (CEO of Wessanen): “We are very pleased to welcome Danival and its teams to Wessanen. Danival will be a perfect fit with our family of companies. The brand is a pioneer in the organic French market with strong commitments: 100% organic, locally sourced, free from flavours, food colourings and thickeners. It reinforces our commitment to the French HFS channel and strengthens our position in the Veggie Meals category with own production facilities and local sourcing in South West France. Our ambition is to further grow Danival’s business and leverage their sustainability commitment across Wessanen.”

About Wessanen

Wessanen is a leading company in the European market for healthy, organic and sustainable food. In our offices and production sites in six countries we employ around 1,350 people. Our purpose is ‘connecting to nature’ and we focus on organic, vegetarian, fair trade and nutritionally beneficial products. Our family of companies is committed to driving positive change in food in Europe. Our own brands include many pioneers and market leaders: Allos, Alter Eco, Bjorg, Bonneterre, Clipper, Destination, El Granero, Isola Bio, Kallø, Whole Earth and Zonnatura. In 2019 Wessanen has become Europe’s first multinational B Corp food business

