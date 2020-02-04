WB reviews mobilization of financial resources following coronavirus

We are closely coordinating with international partners to expedite the international response to support countries to manage the global health emergency

Jakarta (ANTARA) – With the novel coronavirus spreading, the World Bank Group is assessing financial and technical resources that can be mobilized swiftly to support affected nations and assist the life-saving work underway.

The effort was also intended to halt the transmission and mitigate the impact of this virus.

“We are appealing to all nations to bolster their health surveillance and response systems, deemed essential to contain the spread of this and any future outbreaks,” World Bank Group President David Malpass noted in a statement received in Jakarta on Tuesday.

“We are closely coordinating with international partners to expedite the international response to support countries to manage the global health emergency,” he remarked.

The World Bank also monitored the wider economic and social impacts of this crisis. We back China’s endeavors to respond, including its efforts to maintain economic resilience.

He believes it is the poorest countries and most vulnerable populations that are often hardest hit by such global disruptions.

The World Bank Group stands ready to support all our client countries, especially the poorest and most vulnerable, to help manage the widening impact of this crisis on their people.

Reuters reported that China said it will welcome assistance from the United States to fight a coronavirus outbreak, a day after it accused Washington of scaremongering, and as the death toll rose on Tuesday by a new daily record to over 420.

The toll in China increased to 425 as of the end of Monday, up by a record 64 from the previous day, the National Health Commission noted on Tuesday. All the new deaths were in central Hubei Province, the epicenter of the virus outbreak.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the flu-like virus a global emergency, although experts say much is still unknown about the pathogen, including its lethality.

We expect to see more cases of person-to-person spread, Dr Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stated.

