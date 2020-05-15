Watch out for plummeting imports of raw, auxiliary materials: BPS

Jakarta The head of the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) urged to keep a sharp lookout for a fall in imports of raw and auxiliary materials since the industrial, trade, and investment sectors stand to be affected.

“One aspect that we must be aware of is the decline in the imports of raw materials and capital goods. To this end, we need to be watchful from time to time since the impact is quite large on the industrial, trade, and investment sectors,” Suhariyanto remarked during a videoconference in Jakarta on Friday.

Suhariyanto expounded that in April 2020, the import value of consumer goods had plunged 4.03 percent, or US$51 million. Moreover, the imports of raw and auxiliary materials had reduced by nine percent, or worth $925 million. The value of imports of capital goods rose by nine percent, or $162.1 million.

During the January-April 2020 period, the import value of the three classes of economic goods use reduced by 7.78 percent, or $4.3 billion, as compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

A decline of 0.2 percent, or $80 million, occurred in the category of consumer goods; 7.30 percent, or $3 billion, in raw and auxiliary materials; and 14.12 percent, or $1.2 billion, in capital goods.

Source: Antara News