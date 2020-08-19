Waskita Karya bags WSO award on occupational health and safety

Jakarta (ANTARA) – State-owned construction firm PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk won the World Safety Organization (WSO) award for its effective implementation of occupational health and safety (OHS) standards, with OHS category at level 4, or pro-active.

“Waskita has applied OHS as a characteristic of a mature management system,” Senior Vice President (SVP) of Quality, Health, Safety & Environment (QHSE) & System Division Waskita Karya Subkhan noted in a statement here on Tuesday.

The 19 dimensions in OHS are Safety awareness, Teamwork, Pride & Commitment, Excellency, Honesty, Communication, Leadership & Supervision, Innovation, Training, Procedure compliance, Safety effectiveness, Facilities, Selection & placement, Emergency, Risk Management, Application, Socialization, Involvement, and Priority of safety.

“Safety leadership and values have led to continuous improvement. In general, PT Waskita Karya (Persero) has demonstrated a satisfactory level of OHS,” CEO of WSO International Alfredo noted.

Alfredo opined that the company was falling short of attaining one additional level to reach the highest level of World Class, or Generative, that elicits active role of all personnel to bring to life the OHS culture.

In 2019, the company had received the WSO award at the “World Safety Organization 32nd Annual International Environmental and Occupational Safety and Health Professional Development Symposium” event held in Las Vegas, the US, as the best company in view of its high commitment and effective implementation of OHS standards at the global level.

WSO Chief Executive Officer Lon S. Mcdaniel directly presented the award to SVP Quality, Health, Safety, & Environment Subkhan on October 7, 2019, at Tuscany Suites, Las Vegas.

Source: Antara News