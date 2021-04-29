Wasabi Secures $112M Series C Financing, Sets Sights on Global Expansion and Company Growth

Wasabi triples valuation as it continues to establish first hyperscale cloud storage architecture

Boston, MA, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company, today announced $112M in Series C funding led by Fidelity Management & Research Company with participation from existing investors. The round follows Wasabi’s $27.5M in debt financing announced in January. The C round brings Wasabi’s total equity financing to $219 million.

The valuation of the C round was roughly triple the valuation of the company’s most recent equity round, which closed almost exactly one year ago. Wasabi’s revenue and storage under management has also tripled in the last year with deployed storage recently passing one exabyte. The company has 22,000 customers worldwide, and Wasabi’s channel network more than doubled to over 5,000 partners worldwide. The company has data centers in the US, Europe and Japan.

Proceeds from this funding will be used to expand the company’s network of resellers, technology alliance partners, and distributors, open data centers in many new international markets, and to significantly grow its internal team across all fronts including development, sales, support, marketing, administration and operations. The company will also use the proceeds to make further investments in building its brand internationally and providing additional marketing support for its channel partners.

“This new funding is a watershed event for Wasabi,” said Wasabi CEO & Co-Founder David Friend. “With revenues tripling for each of the last 3 years and over $100M of new investment led by one of the world’s largest and most prestigious financial institutions, our customers will know that their data is in the hands of a reliable, fast-growing company with the substantial resources to meet their growing needs. Storing the world’s data in the cloud is one of the biggest opportunities in the IT industry, and we are now well-positioned to secure a leadership role in the evolution of the cloud. We will continue to invest in our proprietary software, grow our channel, enhance our brand and expand storage capacity around the world.”

Wasabi is redefining the way businesses think about cloud storage by offering a solution that is 1/5th the cost of Amazon S3, has zero fees for egress or API requests and requires no vendor lock-in. With cloud data storage growing 60% year over year, low-cost, highly reliable and infinitely scalable cloud storage is in demand by a wide range of organizations. It’s an ideal product for the channel because every organization needs to store data, it’s simple to learn to sell, and channel partners enjoy healthy margins. Wasabi’s rapidly expanding customer base stores every imaginable type of data ranging from backups, DR and archiving to surveillance, medical imaging, big science, education, genomics, AI/ML data lakes, television, movies and government data.

“The cloud IaaS market has experienced tremendous growth over the last year, primarily fueled by businesses’ needs to support new ways of working, while also delivering more digital goods and services to customers.” said Andrew Smith, Research Manager, Cloud Infrastructure Services at IDC. “As cloud data migrations and hybrid cloud adoption continues to accelerate, Wasabi is well-positioned to deliver IaaS storage solutions that meet buyer needs for consistent, transparent pricing, as well as integration across multiple cloud and on-premises storage environments.”

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as lead placement agent and Lincoln International served as a co-placement agent to Wasabi in connection with this funding. Foley & Lardner served as counsel to the company.

For more information on Wasabi's hot cloud storage, please visit Wasabi.com.

About Wasabi

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an infinite amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology’s fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured nearly $250 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston.

