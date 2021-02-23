Wasabi Announces the Return of IT Pro Nate, the Everyday Hero, Asking “Can You See It Now?”

Nate is back with his CFO Kate to show businesses just how much money they can save when choosing Wasabi

Boston, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company, today launched its second digital campaign (#MigrateWithNate) featuring ‘Nate,’ the IT guy returning with another critical message for businesses leaders: “Can you see that you are overpaying for your data storage, but migrating to Wasabi can save you thousands a year?”

Wasabi continued to work with digital marketing firm WalkWest along with viral content creator Penn Holderness of The Holderness Family, who served as creative lead for the marketing campaign, which urges IT professionals to take another look at the cost behind storing their data with large cloud storage vendors like Amazon. This is a follow-up to Wasabi’s pilot “Migrate with Nate” digital campaign which experienced success with over 2 million video views and impressions.

In the ballad, Nate partners with Kate, the CFO who both are urging their boss to reconsider their cloud storage vendor, as it’s costing $80,000 a month. They urge him to come around and use Wasabi, the hot company that is 80% cheaper than Amazon S3 with no fees for egress or API requests.

IT directors and heads of organizations, like CFOs, can rest assured that migrating to Wasabi will not only save them money but also give them peace of mind that they are storing their data securely while having scalability to manage the exponential data growth that is going to happen.

“If this past year has taught us anything, it’s that besides their people, data is the most valuable asset a company can protect, and this should not come with a hefty price tag,” said Michael Welts, CMO of Wasabi. “In this campaign, the facts Nate and Kate highlight portray the challenges many IT and financial professionals face. Their efforts work to convince those in the C-Suite that a behemoth first-generation cloud-storage solution is not the best or most cost-efficient option. It’s a complaint we constantly hear from customers and one that we’re happy to help them solve with an endlessly affordable bottomless cloud that is fast and secure.”

While this campaign pokes fun at the wonders of Amazon from a consumer perspective, it also serves as a unique tactic for channel partners to connect with their customers in an unconventional way. If you don’t believe us, just listen to what our partners have to say:

“When speaking with customers, two challenges always come up – storage costs and limited vendor performance,” said Randy Jones, Director of Alliances for Climb. “What I love so much about Wasabi’s Migrate with Nate campaign is that it speaks to those two challenges in an engaging, fun and realistic way. Partners and Customers appreciate a different approach to communicating a technology’s value and it stays with them.”

“Wasabi’s Migrate with Nate campaign perfectly encapsulates the IT pro experience. I’ve heard the story of a thankless boss or concerned finance lead all too many times when speaking with my customers,” said Blake Hawkes, Regional VP of Sales for Trace3. “I love sharing Migrate with Nate content with my network. It’s received so well not only because it’s funny and entertaining, but because it hits directly on the data storage challenges facing so many companies today.”

As the rate of cloud migration continues to increase, it is important that companies are made aware of the options available to them to store their data safely and affordably. All of that can be done with the help of Wasabi. Meet Nate and Kate here.

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an infinite amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology’s fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured $140 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston.

