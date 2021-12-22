Published by

Mongabay

JAKARTA — Indonesia is launching a program to make the country’s ports more environmentally friendly in an effort to reduce its carbon emissions and protect the marine ecosystem. The so-called green port national initiative will focus on encouraging greater use of clean energy and strengthening environmental protection, according to Basilio Dias Araujo, the deputy for maritime and energy sovereignty at Indonesia’s coordinating ministry of maritime affairs and investment. A new port under construction in Riau Islands province. Image by M. Ambari/Mongabay Indonesia. Basilio said the program was …

