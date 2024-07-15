Warning of heavy rain in the “Northeast, East and South West Coast”

Bangkok, The Meteorological Department reported that thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas of Thailand are expected throughout the country. It has warned of very heavy rain in the northeastern, eastern and southern regions on the western coast. People are asked to be careful of flash floods and mudslides. The waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will be quite strong.

The Meteorological Department forecasts the weather for the next 24 hours. The monsoon trough will move down across the upper part of the North and the upper Northeast into a low-pressure cell in the central South China Sea. In addition, the southwest monsoon blowing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen. This will cause thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas of Thailand, with very heavy rain in the Northeast, East, and the western coast of the South. People in the aforementioned areas should be careful of the dangers of heavy rain and accumulated rain, which may cause flash f

loods and forest runoff, especially in areas on slopes near waterways and lowlands during this period.

For the waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, they will be quite strong with waves 2-3 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms, the waves will be higher than 3 meters. For the lower Andaman Sea and the lower Gulf of Thailand, the waves will be approximately 1-2 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms, the waves will be higher than 2 meters. Sailors in the aforementioned areas should sail with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand should refrain from leaving the shore.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6:00 AM today to 6:00 AM tomorrow.

Northern region: Thunderstorms in 60% of the area and heavy rain in some areas of Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phitsanulok and Tak provinces. Minimum temperature 24-27 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 33-36 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

North

eastern region: Thunderstorms in 70 percent of the area and heavy to very heavy rain in some areas in the provinces of Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 24-27 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 32-34 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds 10-25 km/hr.

Central region: Thunderstorms in 40 percent of the area and heavy rain in some areas of Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi provinces. Minimum temperature 24-26 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 32-35 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds 10-25 km/hr.

Eastern region: Thunderstorms in 70 percent of the area and heavy to very heavy rain in some areas of Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-27 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 31-35 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds 20-40 km/hr. Waves 2-3 meters high, further from shore and in areas with

thunderstorms, waves higher than 3 meters.

Southern region (east coast): Thunderstorms in 60 percent of the area and heavy rain in some areas of Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani. Minimum temperature 24-27 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 32-35 degrees Celsius. From Surat Thani upwards: southwesterly winds 20-35 km/hr. Waves approximately 2 meters high, higher than 2 meters away from shore and in areas with thunderstorms. From Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards: southwesterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Waves 1-2 meters high, higher than 2 meters away from shore and in areas with thunderstorms.

Southern region (West coast): Thunderstorms in 70 percent of the area and heavy to very heavy rain in some areas of Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi. Minimum temperature 24-25 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 29-33 degrees Celsius. From Phuket upwards: southwesterly winds 20-40 km/hr. Waves 2-3 meters high, higher than 3 meters in thunderstorm areas. From Krabi downwards: southwesterly winds 20-

35 km/hr. Waves approximately 2 meters high, higher than 2 meters in thunderstorm areas.

Bangkok and its vicinity: 60% chance of thunderstorms. Minimum temperature 26-27 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature 32-34 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds 10-25 km/hr.

Source: Thai News Agency