Walking campaign launched to raise funds for the needy



Hanoi: A campaign named ‘Million steps of kindness’ was launched by the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) and the Vietnam Youth Federation on February 25 to call on the community to engage in physical activities to raise donations to the needy.

The fundraising campaign, held in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory this April, will last for 56 days – from February 25 to April 22.

It aims to attract 70,000 people to walking and jogging for a total of 700,000km and record their results via the app of V-Race.

The event also looks to raise 7 billion VND (284,000 USD) in donations to build seven kitchens for semi-boarding students in mountainous areas, assist 70 low-income families to develop sustainable livelihoods, provide essential goods for 700 disadvantaged households, give nutritional advice and assistance to 7,000 children from poor families, and offer free health examination and treatment to 7,000 people in disadvantaged circumstances in the northern mountainous provinces of Die

n Bien, Son La, and Thai Nguyen.

Addressing the launch in Hanoi, VRC President Bui Thi Hoa said the ‘Million steps of kindness’ campaign marks the start of a humanitarian journey nationwide appealing to people of all ages and from all social strata to engage in good deeds for the sake of the community.

It calls on Vietnamese people at home and abroad to join in a ‘peacetime match’ held for free. Participants can make group and individual registration via the website https://vrace.com.vn/race/trieu-buoc-chan-nhan-ai or the V-Race app. Each is encouraged to contribute a minimum of 10km.

From February 25 to April 22, the VRC will also hold mass walking events in localities every Sunday, blood donation drives, encouragement of organ and tissue donation registration, and community activities such as waste collection and tree planting, Hoa noted.

She added that the participation by each person is not only a physical act for their health but also a demonstration of the continuation of the traditional kindness an

d heroism passed down from former generations./.

