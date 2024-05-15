‘Walk-Run OLYMPIC DAY 2024’ organized a big run in the middle of the city. Many world-class athletes attended the event.



On May 15, 2014, a press conference was held to prepare for the Olympic Day 2024 walking and running activities in Bangkok under the slogan “Together, For A Better World” with the honor of Professor (Special) Charoen Wattanasin, Vice Chairman of the committee. Olympics of Thailand presided over the event, including Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul Vice President of the Olympic Committee of Thailand and IOC Member, Mr. Sébastien de Vaujany, chargé d’affaires ai, Charge d’Affaires, Acting Ambassador of France to Thailand, and Sanont Wangsangbun, Deputy Governor of Bangkok. Attended a press conference at Alliance Française Bangkok, Wireless Road, Lumpini Subdistrict, Pathumwan District, Bangkok.

By Professor (Special) Charoen Wattanasin, Vice Chairman of the Olympic Committee of Thailand. Discussing the background of Olympic Day and Olympic Day 2024 activities, he said, ‘I have been assigned to act on behalf of The Olympic Committee of Thailand regarding the organization of Olympic Day activities, which is a spor

ts activity for the masses. There are member countries of the International Olympic Committee. Walking – running or other activities have been organized to commemorate the founding day of the International Olympic Committee or IOC on June 23 every year. It is also an activity that encourages people of all genders. All ages exercise or play sports. To enhance physical health and strength, which is in line with one of the government’s important policies.’

‘This year will be bigger than ever before. There are various formats for organizing activities, including academic activities. Exhibitions, sports competition activities in 5 sports, youth sports activities Kids Sport, environmental activities, recreational activities and walking-running activities”

‘In addition to the activities mentioned above, Also at the event were world-class athletes from France, Emmanuel Petit, world champion footballer. Come join the event to inspire Thai youth. There will also be a sale of inexpensive products from the French Embas

sy. An exhibition of the importance of the Olympic Committee of Thailand. In addition, there will be a concert to entertain the people as well.’

The Olympic Day 2024 walking-running activity will be held for 2 days on Saturday, June 15, 2024, open to the general public to participate at no cost. Its purpose is to help promote awareness of the value of sport and the Olympic and Paralympic Games among participants. Through watching demonstrations and participating in playing games such as Breaking, BMX, International Boxing, Muay Thai and Sailing, as well as competing in various sports such as Basketball 3×3, Badminton, Table Tennis, Futsal, Pickleball, Balance Bite, along with Ending with a mini concert from leading artists at the Benjakitti Sports Center area. and beside the lake, Benjakitti Park, Khlong Toei

As for Sunday, June 16, 2024, there will be a walking-running activity Olympic Day 2024 with a starting point and finish line at Benjakitti Park. The running route is divided into 2 stages, including a

distance of 4.8 kilometers (running number, no chips), starting time 05.20. and 10 kilometer distance (running number with chip) released at 5:00 a.m. Application fee 380 baht (including application system service fee) for both distances. Applications open between 30 April 2024 – 30. May 2024, receive a shirt and running number. Saturday, June 15, 2024 at the Benjakiti Sports Center area, Benjakiti Park, from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

You can read application details on the Olympic Day Thailand Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/OLYMPICDAYTH/

Source: Thai News Agency