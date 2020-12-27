Wakatobi development creates job opportunities: Public Works Ministry

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR)’s Infrastructure and Regional Development Agency (BPIW) has said the Wakatobi tourism area development in Southeast Sulawesi is expected to create job opportunities.

“Support for tourism development in the Wakatobi area through the Integrated Tourism Master Plan (ITMP) is to increase the number of tourists, increase tourist spending in Wakatobi in order to revive the local economy, and also to provide new jobs,” Head of BPIW Hadi Sucahyono said in a statement here on Sunday.

The development in Wakatobi tourism area is jointly carried out by the Ministry of National Development Planning / National Development Planning Board (Bappenas), the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, the Ministry of Public Works and Housing, and the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM).

The Integrated Tourism Master Plan (ITMP) covers the components of institutional aspect, infrastructure aspect, which includes road infrastructure and basic infrastructure such as drinking water and sanitation, tourism Human Resources (HR) aspect which is the responsibility of the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry, and promotion aspect by BKPM.

Since 1996, Wakatobi has had a national marine park covering a total area of 1.39 million hectares. The national park has 25 clusters of coral reef, 600-km long coastal line, 112 species of coral reef from 13 families, and 93 species of fish.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Southeast Sulawesi, Ali Mazi, hoped that Labingki area to be included in the development program of Wakatobi tourism area.

Labingki has beautify beaches that could attract domestic and foreign tourists, according to the governor.

In addition to Wakatobi, seven other districts of Southeast Sulawesi, are potential to be developed into tourist resorts, he added.

Source: Antara News