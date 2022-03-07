W Pasaman earthquake: Red Cross builds temporary houses for evacuees

Indonesian Red Cross’ (PMI’s) West Pasaman branch office in West Sumatra has built temporary housings for Talamau Sub-district residents affected by the magnitude 6.1 earthquake that jolted the region on February 25.

“We have built one unit of prototype for temporary housings on Kajai Talamau 2 Junior High School yard for earthquake victims,” West Pasaman Deputy District Head Risnawanto concurrently the West Pasaman PMI Head said here on Sunday.

He said the 12 square meter temporary housing can accommodate one family. One unit will cost around US$173 or Rp2,5 million.

“This temporary housing which has a door and window as ventilation can be lived by one family,” Risnawanto said.

For the initial stage, he explained that West Pasaman Red Cross would build 200 temporary housing units that will be placed in the yard or next to the collapsed residents’ houses.

“Currently, we are mapping the number of needs for temporary houses while waiting for the final data of the damages,” he said.

According to him, temporary housing can be used for six to eight months until there is government assistance to rebuild damaged homes.

Meanwhile, Head of West Pasaman PMI Rida Warsa explained that the temporary houses uphold the aspect of the community’s health, that they are safe from puddles as their floor are higher than the ground, and equipped with vents and adequate holes for airflow.

“Temporary housing can protect (people) from rain, strong winds, and heat as well as maintain the privacy of residents,” he said.

The Indonesian Red Cross has estimated that some two thousand to 2,500 temporary residential homes are needed for earthquake victims.

Source: Antara News