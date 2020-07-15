W Nusa Tenggara policeman found using drugs facing strict punishment

Mataram, W Nusa Tenggara A policeman who was arrested in June for consuming drugs at a hotel in Mataram, the capital of West Nusa Tenggara province, is facing severe legal sanctions, a senior official said.

“One thing is for sure, the law will strictly be enforced against those involved in drug offences. Whoever they are,” West Nusa Tenggara Police Chief, Inspector General Pol Mohammad Iqbal, told local journalists here on Wednesday.

The policeman, identified as EW, and three other persons were reprtedly caught consuming crystal methamphetamine during a drug raid and placed under police custody. The raid also led to the seizure of 19 grams of crystal meth.

Iqbal said the National Police Chief, General Idham Azis, has instructed all provincial police chiefs to impose severe legal sanctions against police personnel found involved in drug-related offences.

In a separate case, on July 5, 2020, a member of the Tarakan police precinct, identified as AL, was arrested for a drug-related offence, according to the North Kalimantan office of the National Narcotics Agency (BNN).

The agency’s investigators apprehended AL following the arrest of another person, identified as AR, during a drug raid on July 5, head of the BNN-North Kalimantan office’s Law Enforcement Division, Adjunct Sen. Coms. Deden Andriana, stated.

The two suspects were involved in a drug transaction behind a post office building on Yos Sudarso Street in Tarakan City, he added.

A drug raid at a house on Cenderawasih Street of the Karang Anyar neighborhood, Tarakan City, also resulted in the seizure of 63 small packs of crystal meth, weighing almost three kilograms, he revealed.

AL told BNN investigators that he had recently received the drug package from an individual he had met outside Tarakan Plaza Hotel.

Domestic and transnational drug dealers perceive Indonesia as a potential market due to its large population and millions of drug users. Drug trade in Indonesia is valued at almost Rp66 trillion.

According to a report from BNN, about 50 drug use-related deaths occur daily in Indonesia. However, the fatalities have failed to deter people from using drugs.

Source: Antara News