W Kalimantan governor warns residents against travelling to Malaysia

Pontianak, W Kalimantan West Kalimantan Governor Sutarmidji has warned local people against travelling to Malaysia on account of high COVID-19 transmission rate.

“Don’t travel to Malaysia for any purpose and in any way. The result of a laboratory test shows that 69 out of 77 Indonesian migrant workers deported (from Malaysia) on March 11 have tested positive for the COVID-19,” he said here on Sunday.

He said the 69 migrant workers have been confirmed positive for the COVID-19 with a high virus content (CT/threshold) and even some of it has hundreds of millions of copies of virus content.

“This suggests that the transmission rate in Malaysia is still high and even is getting higher. so we should not travel to Malaysia for the time being. . In case of Indonesian migrant workers deported formally through illegal path, make sure that they conduct stringent self-isolation,” he said.

Separately, on Sunday, Chief of the West Kalimantan Provincial Health Office Harisson said 69 out of 77 Indonesian migrant workers deported from Malaysia have tested positive for COVID-19 with high viral load.

“The Indonesian migrant workers deported from Malaysia through the Entikong border post on March 11, 2021 were immediately taken to the shelter of the West Kalimantan Provincial Social Affairs Office and the West Kalimantan COVID-19 Task Force to take swab tests. The result is surprising wherein 69 out of 77 people have tested positive for COVID-19 with viral loads reaching millions,” he said.

Source: Antara News