W Java’s fatal tourist bus accident under police’s investigation

Bandung, W Java (ANTARA) – Investigators of the National Police’s Traffic Directorate join an investigation into the causes of a deadly tourist bus accident in Ciater Subdistrict, Subang District, West Java Province, on Saturday which claimed the lives of its driver and seven passengers.

The National Police investigators had begun their field investigation at the site of the PO Purnamasari Bus accident which also injured 30 other passengers on Sunday, Director of the West Java Police’s Traffic Directorate Sen.Coms.Eddy Djunaedi said.

Speaking to journalists here on Sunday, he said the West Java police investigators would work with their colleagues from the National Police by implementing the Traffic Accident Analysis (TAA) method in an endeavor to uncover the causes of the accident.

The fatal bus accident took place on a descending road of Palasari Village, Ciater Subdistrict in Subang District on Saturday at around 5 p.m. local time after the driver of PO Purnamasari Bus with license plate E 7508 W failed to control his vehicle.

The ill-fated bus which headed to Tangkuban Parahu tourist destination from Depok city, West Java, by carrying 58 passengers then turned upside down when passing by the descending road, killing eight people and injuring 30 others.

Indonesia has experienced several fatal bus accidents from December 2019 to January 2020.

On December 23, 2019, a passenger bus plying on the Bengkulu-Palembang route plunged into an 80-meter-deep ravine in the Liku Lematang area of Perahu Dempo Village, Pagaralam City, South Sumatra Province, killing 35.

The bus carried 54 people, mostly residents of the provinces of Bengkulu and South Sumatra. The South Sumatra Transportation Authority had asked the National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) to investigate this fatal accident.

The KNKT investigators had conducted their probe by thoroughly checking the site of this traffic accident, according to Head of the South Sumatra Transportation Office Nelson Firdaus.

The KNKT investigators collected the data needed to probe this bus mishap to uncover the causes, including the operational safety of the bus,” he said.

All modes of public transportation must regularly be inspected to ensure they meet all safety standards before being operated, and their drivers need also respect traffic regulations for the safety of their passengers, he said.

To this end, if the drivers feel exhausted, they must take a break, he added.

