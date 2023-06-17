VUFO’s insignias presented to US friends

The “For peace and friendship among nations” insignias, the most noble award of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), have been conferred upon three US friends for their contributions to preventing the US war in Vietnam, addressing the consequences of the war, reconciling and promoting the Vietnam-US people-to-people exchanges.

The awardees include Ron Carver, a social activist for peace and a scholar who participated in demonstrations demanding an end to the American war in Vietnam; and Ronald Haeberle, a war correspondent and photographer who took more than 60 photos of the bloody massacre in My Lai on March 16, 1968, helping bring the case to justice and the world public opinion and create the premise for a series of movements against the war.

The last one is Daniel Ellsberg, a political activist, senior expert, and military analyst, who helped people in the US and the world understand more about the cruelty of the senseless war. He was unable to attend the ceremony due to health issues, so his daughter, Professor Mary Ellsberg, received the insignia for her dad.

Presenting the insignias to the US friends at a ceremony in Washington D.C. on June 16, VUFO Vice President and General Secretary Phan Anh Son hailed their quiet but effective and valuable contributions to the Vietnamese people.

Son noted that after the war, the three men and many other US citizens have carried out various humanitarian projects in Vietnam, effectively supporting Vietnamese living in areas affected by the war and natural disasters.

Such acts have made important contributions to enhancing mutual understanding and strengthening the friendship between the two countries, he affirmed.

Carver and Haeberle expressed their honour to receive the insignias, saying that their participation in activities against the war 50 years ago and their time in Vietnam to help overcome the war aftermath are very important to them.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung said the insignias are even more meaningful because they are given on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) (1973-2023) as well as the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Partnership (2013-2023)./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency