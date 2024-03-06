VUFO contributes to boosting Vietnam – US people-to-people exchange



Hanoi: The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) hosted a meeting with a delegation from the Communist Party of the US led by Arturo Cambron, member of the National Committee, in Hanoi on March 6 morning.

Addressing the event, VUFO President Phan Anh Son briefed the visitors on Vietnam’s development direction, the outcomes of implementing the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s innovative policy on foreign affairs, and Vietnam’s perspective on people-to-people diplomacy and internationalism.

He highlighted the strong development of the Vietnam – US relations, and the upgrade of the bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership on the occasion of US President Joe Biden’s state visit to Vietnam last September, saying that this is an important step in the relations between the two countries, where people-to-people exchange is one of the 10 pillars of the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Son said in the coming time, VUFO and its member organisations such as the Vietnam-US Society a

nd the Vietnam Peace Committee will continue to strengthen people-to-people exchange activities, towards further promoting mutual understanding, building and consolidating strategic trust between the two nations.

For his part, Cambron said the delegation’s trip aims to earn more understanding about the history, culture, country, and people of Vietnam; as well as the practice and experience in building the Party and socialism in the Southeast Asian nation.

US delegates also inquired on VUFO’s role in supporting non-governmental organisations (NGOs) operating in Vietnam; and discussed the international situation, and communist, labour, and peace movements in the world, especially in the US and Latin American countries.

As scheduled, the delegation will visit President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, pay a courtesy visit to Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung, visit historical sites in Hanoi, and work in Quang Ninh and Hung Yen provinces./.

Source:

Vietnam News Agency