VP upbeat about rapid development in sharia economy in Indonesia

Jakarta Vice President Ma’ruf Amin is optimistic of rapid development in sharia economics and finance in Indonesia, particularly following the establishment of the National Sharia Economic and Financial Committee (KNEKS).

“I am hopeful that the development of sharia economy in Indonesia will accelerate after the establishment of the National Sharia Economic and Financial Committee (KNEKS). As a chairman, I lead directly the development efforts of sharia economics and finance,” the vice president remarked while delivering speeches at the 56th Anniversary of the Universitas Muslim Indonesia (UMI) Makassar virtually from Jakarta on Tuesday.

To realize sharia economic development, the government, business actors, the private sector, and the community should focus more on at least four aspects.

Firstly, the development and expansion of the domestic halal product industry must change, from being a halal consumer to the largest producer of halal products in the world.

“Thus far, we have only been busy being halal seals, but we have not yet become a halal producer. With the development and expansion of the halal product industry, we are upbeat about Indonesia becoming the largest halal producer in the world,” Amin remarked.

Along with developing halal products, Islamic financial and banking activities must also be developed, one of which is the establishment of Islamic banks as part of conventional banks.

Third, sharia social funds must also be developed, especially endowments, zakat, and infaq, which have huge potential in Indonesia.

“The (social) funds collected today are far from the potential that we should have obtained. Hence, we will encourage sharia social funds, such as waqf, zakat, and infaq, to be more optimal,” he stated.

Finally, Amin called to also expand sharia business activities, especially those of micro, small, and medium businesses.

“I hope that all of us would continue to promote sharia economics and finance in Indonesia, so that they continue to grow and reach their potential,” he added.

Source: Antara News