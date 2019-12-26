VP Amin upbeat about KPK performing better

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Vice President Ma’ruf Amin has expressed optimism that the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) would deliver better performance under the leadership of the new commissioners and supervisory council.

“We hope that the KPK would be better organized. It has a Supervisory Council. All will be more under control and on target,” Amin remarked at the Vice Presidential Office here on Thursday.

He was also optimistic of witnessing an improvement in Indonesia’s Corruption Perceptions Index.

In Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index, Indonesia scored 38 points on the scale of 0 to 100, increasing from 37 points recorded in 2016 and 2017.

It placed Indonesia in the 89th ranking out of 180 countries.

Earlier on Friday, President Joko Widodo had inaugurated five leaders of the KPK for the 2019-2023 period: Firli Bahuri, Lili Pintauli Siregar, Nawawi Pomolango, Alexander Marwata, and Nuruf Ghuffron.

The inauguration was based on Presidential Decree Number 112/P of 2019, dated October 21, 2019, and Number 149/P of 2019, dated December 2, 2019, on the Appointment of the Corruption Eradication Commission leadership.

The five leaders took oath of office during the inauguration ceremony.

Before inaugurating five KPK leaders, Jokowi first installed five members of the KPK Supervisory Board: Tumpak Hatorangan Panggabean, Syamsuddin Haris, Artidjo Alkostar, Harjono, and Albertina Ho.

Source: Antara News