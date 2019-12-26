VP Amin receives visit from W Sulawesi govt, discusses infrastructure

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Provincial Secretary of West Sulawesi, Muhammad Idris, along with government officers, paid a visit to Vice President Ma’ruf Amin at the Vice Presidential office, Jakarta, during which they discussed infrastructure development in the province.

“All of us, with the governor and all provincial government officers, were received by the vice president and we conveyed several strategic issues faced in the path to developing our nation, including those to advance West Sulawesi,” Idris stated at the Vice Presidential office, Jakarta, Thursday.

Idris noted that the provincial government had reported on the progress in development in West Sulawesi as well as the development plans in accordance with the national development planning.

The provincial government suggested efforts to develop the national road access infrastructure to boost regional growth.

They also put forth the proposal of construction of an airport in Polewali Mandar District to support accessibility in the southern region of West Sulawesi.

He further added that the region’s economic activity was buzzing and hence called for better air connectivity.

In response, Idris said the vice president had supported boosting growth in West Sulawesi.

The objective to enhance the capacity of the port of Tanjung Silopo was also part of the discussions between the West Sulawesi provincial government representatives, and the vice president.

“We are making it a gateway and earlier, the vice president had given his approval and expressed support. He encouraged it to become the main gateway in West Sulawesi,” he stated, adding that the port was a doorway for Indonesian immigrant workers from Sabah, Malaysia.

Amin received West Sulawesi Governor Ali Baal Masdar at his office at 10:10 a.m. local time, and the meeting lasted for about an hour.

Source: Antara News