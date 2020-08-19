VP Amin gives speech during virtual commemoration of Constitution Day

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Vice President Ma’ruf Amin delivered a speech during the commemoration of National Constitution Day organized virtually by the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) here on Tuesday.

In his remarks, the Vice President affirmed that the commemoration of Constitution Day, organized annually, is an opportunity to assess the activities of all elements of the nation in implementing the Constitution.

“This commemoration is an important moment to evaluate and reflect on what we have done as a nation and state in fulfilling the constitutional mandates,” Amin stated from his official residence.

The evaluation can be performed by reopening the records of activities conducted by all state administrators and implementing the planned programs, according to Amin.

“I would like to invite us, as state administrators, to jointly see where we are today, to reopen our records about what we have done to this day, and what things still need to be resolved,” he remarked.

Amin pointed out that COVID-19 had affected the resilience and ability of Indonesian people to conduct development activities, particularly in the field of public welfare, including the health and education sectors.

“The COVID-19 outbreak, which was originally a health problem, has now caused disruption to social life, culture, worship and religious activities, the community’s economy, and also state finances,” he pointed out.

However, the vice president has called upon Indonesians to continue to harbor a spirit of optimism that the nation would be able to safely and successfully survive and surmount over the ordeals.

Meanwhile, MPR Speaker Bambang Soesatyo affirmed that a Constitution held significance for a country and regulated matters fundamental to the nation.

Hence, for Indonesia, the commemoration of the Proclamation of Indonesian Independence, on August 17, is an integral part of the commemoration of Constitution Day on August 18, 1945.

“Without a Constitution, a state will never be born, which means the birth of a country is very close and an integral part of the country’s Constitution,” he affirmed.

The commemoration of 2020 Constitution Day was held at the MPR/DPR building in Senayan, with attendees including Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD.

Source: Antara News