VistaJet Sees Rapid Acceleration in Corporate Demand as a Result of COVID-19 Pandemic

LONDON, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, today launches its new Dynamic Corporate Membership for corporations, offering a full suite of flexible travel solutions for businesses and executives around the world.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is redefining the global aviation landscape and accelerating several trends:

Corporates are increasingly flying entire teams to multiple locations around the world to ensure business continuity — industry research reports that 31% of U.S. companies are expanding their use of private aviation for business trips*;

VistaJet has seen a surge of 49% in corporate interest globally since the start of the pandemic;

The U.S. is driving the influx of corporate demand for VistaJet, accounting for over 41% of interest;

According to industry reports**, demand for commercial airlines in the U.S. is down 50% YOY due to the uncertain and limited scheduling currently offered, while business aviation is flying at 86% levels against 2019;

Technology companies are driving corporate bookings, given the industry’s growth since February and positive outlook for future growth;

Over the same period, VistaJet recorded a rapid growth in demand for long-haul routes: the percentage of flights over 5 hours increased 44% YOY during the last 6 months and 11% of VistaJet flights have been over 8 hours long;

VistaJet’s most popular flight routes have been between the UK and France, the U.S. and China, and the UK and Italy over the last 6 months.

Corporations are rapidly changing their needs, requiring 24/7 accessibility and maximum flexibility in their travel requirements, as well as enhanced safety protocols. VistaJet has listened to the demands of corporate clients in designing its new Dynamic Corporate Membership.

To support businesses and organizations around the world to connect and restart the economy in the midst of heightened market insecurity, the new Dynamic Corporate Membership offers:

Speed and flexibility in business travel solutions: membership sign up in one day, option to pay in arrears, unlimited flying hours, guaranteed availability of additional aircraft to request two aircraft at the same time and double fly or have aircraft on standby;

Streamlined travel logistics with a dedicated VistaJet flight manager based in the corporate’s own headquarters;

Reduced COVID-19 exposure with a dedicated Cabin Hostess only flying the company’s trips;

Access to 187 countries on VistaJet’s fleet of over 70 aircraft, with regional flying in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, including domestic flights within India;

An integrated carbon reduction and carbon offset option, for fully audited and environmentally sustainable flying.

Ian Moore, Chief Commercial Officer, VistaJet said: “The impact that COVID-19 is having on the availability of commercial flights is clear to see and business aviation is taking up the urgent demand to connect globally. With the Dynamic Corporate Membership, we want to offer companies maximum flexibility with minimum commitment, as we recognize the need for safer and more reliable solutions as companies look to build back their business for the future.”

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company. On its fleet of over 70 silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world. Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere.

VistaJet is part of Vista Global Holding — the world’s first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17 and is incorporated in Malta under Company Number C 55231. VistaJet US Inc. is an air charter broker that does not operate aircraft. VistaJet subsidiaries are not U.S. direct carriers. VistaJet-owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC.

