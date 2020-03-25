VISTAJET OFFERS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TO SUPPORT GOVERNMENTS AND MEDICAL ORGANIZATIONS DURING TIME OF INSTABILITY

VistaJet

Supporting communities, supporting individuals

VistaJet offers complimentary empty leg flights for Governments and medical transportation;

Using global infrastructure and expertise to help move critical medical products;

Working with experts and leaders to identify new flying solutions for the global community.

LONDON, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, is helping to ensure that those with critical travel requirements during this time of uncertainty are able to keep moving.

Understanding the global community’s needs as the world works to respond to the evolving situation on COVID-19, VistaJet continues to identify new ways to be of help through its global network and infrastructure. The Company is working directly with Governments and Consulates around the world, helping them to repatriate citizens by providing complimentary empty leg flights. To further ensure that officials are able to keep their response plans as prompt as possible, the Company is assisting with the complex logistics of the necessary permits and paperwork.

As cargo flights drastically fall owing to the cancellation of major global commercial routes, and inspired by the incredible gesture of humanity seen around the world, VistaJet is also in talks with medical organizations, health experts and regulators to identify other solutions to help, including the transportation of key medical supplies. Additionally, empty leg flights are being offered complimentary for critical flights to transport medical experts to necessary locations as they help to fight the global pandemic.

Thomas Flohr, VistaJet’s Founder and Chairman, said:

“Everyone at VistaJet continues to assess how we can better serve our customers and the greater global community during these difficult times. Listening to expert advice, whether that be security, safety or medical, we are here to ensure that they are fully supported with their flying needs. This is an unusual time and one that we must all work together where possible to do whatever we can to help. We know we don’t normally offer repatriation flights or the transportation of medical equipment, but ultimately, we are a logistics company and we are here to help the global community as much as we can. We are in this fight together.”

The Company has created a dedicated web page to channel all requests from Governments and medical organizations to ensure prioritization, address the most critical cases and manage the relevant safety screening.

Additionally, with heightened market insecurity, many customers have been in contact to evaluate alternative options to meet their flying needs. Listening to their concerns, VistaJet has introduced its Dynamic Jet Lease — a short-term lease over one, two or three months, offering a dedicated aircraft and crew positioned at the nearest possible airport to you. It is a unique monthly lease providing the highest flexibility whenever needed, and especially when quick decisions are required. The Dynamic Jet Lease increases safety, releases customers’ core business resources and ensures peace of mind during a constantly-changing global landscape.

For more information on VistaJet’s heightened efforts to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit:

vistajet.com/coronavirus- updates

Note to Editors:

Additional links listed in this release:

vistajet.com/community-support

vistajet.com/dynamic

Information

Jennifer Farquhar | VistaJet | T: +44 203 617 3077 | jennifer.farquhar@vistajet.com

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global aviation company. On its fleet of over 70 silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world. Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere.

VistaJet is part of Vista Global Holding – the world leading business aviation group, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17 and is incorporated in Malta under Company Number C 55231. VistaJet and its subsidiaries are not U.S. direct carriers. VistaJet-owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 759a89c9-3338-445c-b006- 34896a1e3bb0