VistaJet Extends Onboard Medical and Safety Support for Its Global Customers

Working with leading partners Philips and MedAire to further safeguard all passengers

The first charter operator to embed the revolutionary Tempus IC2 device within its entire Global fleet;

Crew can measure and securely transmit vital clinical data in real-time to ground-based medical experts 24/7, anytime, anywhere;

The innovative medical monitor, integrated with MedAire’s medical team, is the next best thing to having a doctor by your side.

LONDON, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, places the safety, security and wellbeing of its customers and colleagues above all else. To further safeguard those who fly on board its fleet, VistaJet has worked with partners RDT, a Philips company, and MedAire to be the first charter operator to embed Tempus IC2 monitors within their entire Global fleet — granting access to leading medical support anytime, anywhere. Tempus IC2 is a vital signs monitor with integrated telemedicine, designed for use in remote medical emergencies by non-medical experts.

These days, with increased general safety requirements, the value of critical care is becoming more and more prominent, especially for those traveling hours away from quality medical help. Having RDT’s Tempus IC2 monitors on VistaJet Global flights provide reassurance and assistance for passengers and crew on the aircraft. The monitor allows VistaJet crew to measure and transmit vital clinical data and images, alongside real-time voice and video, securely and directly to MedAire’s ground-based medical team 24/7 should they become concerned about their, or a passenger’s, fitness-to-fly for treatment guidance and advice — wherever they are in the world.

Thomas Flohr, VistaJet’s Founder and Chairman, said:

“VistaJet crew now have even more resources to give them and passengers complete peace of mind with every flight. The information from the monitor is seamlessly and confidentially shared with the ground-based medical experts — it is the next best thing to having a doctor by your side and yet another example of VistaJet’s investment into safety and security to protect all those who fly with us on our global infrastructure. All operators with a global program should have this technology available on board.”

Through VistaJet’s secure onboard connection, Tempus IC2 expedites time to care for passengers experiencing medical issues during flight, allowing crew to easily capture important diagnostic information and transmit it to MedAire’s medical advisory service, MedLink, for expert advice and assistance. The direct link to MedAire health experts along with the vital signs data can additionally contribute to the reduction of the personal risks which are often associated with misdiagnosis, avoiding unnecessary and costly medical evacuations or diversions.

Dr Paulo M. Alves, Global Medical Director at MedAire added:

“The parameters available when taking a Tempus call are essentially the same as those one would have in most emergency rooms. Tempus IC2 is invaluable when remotely managing a medical situation, because it gives MedAire’s MedLink doctors the clinical-quality data needed to make a better diagnostic impression.”

MedAire can also assists the ill passenger with obtaining further medical care or prescription medications at the aircraft’s final destination. Should the passengers need treatment not available on board, VistaJet’s end-to-end Operations team will be able to change the flight path or destination based on information from MedAire on suitably equipped and vetted hospitals and the nearest airport to them. All aviation companies have a duty to passengers to provide comprehensive medical back-up and VistaJet’s adoption of the latest medical teleconsultation services will secure a more convenient and timely care, minimizing disruption to travel plans.

For more information on VistaJet’s safety standards and its efforts to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit: vistajet.com/safety

Jennifer Farquhar | VistaJet | jennifer.farquhar@vistajet.com

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company. On its fleet of over 70 silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world. Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere.

VistaJet is part of Vista Global Holding — the world’s first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17 and is incorporated in Malta under Company Number C 55231. VistaJet and its subsidiaries are not U.S. direct carriers. VistaJet-owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC.

