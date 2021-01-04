Virtusa Named a Leader in Pega Services by Everest Group

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, announced that it has been named a Leader by Everest Group in the Everest Group Pega Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021.

The PEAK Matrix provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology providers based on their overall capability and market impact across different global services markets. For the 2021 assessment, Virtusa’s position was evaluated on two fronts. These include:

Market impact including market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered.

Vision and capability including vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint.

Over the past 18 years, Pega and Virtusa have successfully developed and implemented Pega solutions for the financial services, insurance, healthcare, life sciences, telecommunications, and manufacturing industries.

At the center of this success has been Virtusa’s Triple R solution (Recon, Refactor, and Replatform), which is the framework that enables clients to reimagine customer experiences through intelligent automation. Through this offering, organizations can identify features and functions available in newer versions of Pega software, which they can then add to their existing systems and experience the benefits right away. Virtusa’s Conduit technology rationalizes the application migration process using a central application with off-the-shelf translation maps for several source legacy platforms. The technology then translates source system metadata into functioning Pega application blueprints.

Large organizations with investments in Pega technology rely on Virtusa to re-engineer existing Pega applications to fit into a broader, cloud-first micro-services architecture that lowers costs, increases efficiency, and improves service. Virtusa and Pega solutions support organizations across industries to achieve transformational change at scale and speed. Industries include:

Financial Services: Re-establishes customer intimacy and recalibrates service offerings for a digital-first world.

Insurance: Ensures regulatory compliance and operational digitization to exceed client expectations.

Healthcare and Life Sciences: Develops responsive, personalized systems for improved patient, provider, and payer journeys.

Telecommunications: Provides optimized customer experiences and detailed customer understanding to deliver superior cross channel experiences.

Logistics: Improves decision making by providing real-time insights into order statuses to enrich supply chain visibility.

“Virtusa’s Pega and industry-focused consultants, designers, and engineers have executed some of the largest Pega implementations in the world,” said John Gillis, executive vice president and co-founder, Virtusa. “Being positioned as a Leader in this evaluation by Everest Group demonstrates our strong engineering and industry expertise in building modern systems that speed up innovation and remove digital transformation impediments resulting from legacy systems.”

Read the complimentary copy of the full Everest Group Pega Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 at virtusa.com/lp/pega-peak- matrix-everest-2021

